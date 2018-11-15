Discuss sensitive matters behind closed doors before going public, says Wan Saiful on ICERD

Gabungan NGO-NGO UMMAH protest outside Parliament demanding the government to reject the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) in Kuala Lumpur October 31, 2018. ― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

IPOH, Nov 15 — Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) supreme council member Wan Saiful Wan Jan has reminded his comrades that they are now the government and should avoid shooting themselves in the foot.

Commenting on the controversy over the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD), he said that while the ratification of the United Nations’ convention was a global demand, there are other considerations in the country that should take precedence.

“The issue is sensitive. Any issue that touches on Constitution, race, religion, it should be discussed further before abrupt announcements are made,” he said.

Speaking to reporters here today after attending the Perak Integrity Strengthening Seminar, Wan Saiful said if no decisions have been made yet, an announcement should not be made.

“It will only mar the government’s image,” he said.

Using himself as an example, Wan Saiful said activists are prone to making announcements and all sorts of demands.

“But now we are the government, there must be a certain level of discipline. Sensitive issues have to be discussed further before they are announced to the public,” he said.

Saying the Opposition was shooting Pakatan Harapan using bullets supplied by the government itself, Wan Saiful said the matter will not have arisen if the government had been more sensitive about it.

“Discuss in Pakatan Harapan presidential council first before it is brought to the Cabinet for further deliberation. When it is ready, then only announced to the people,” he added.

It was reported that Umno would be joining rival-turned-ally PAS in a protest against ICERD in Pasir Salak, Perak this Saturday.

The Malay nationalist party said it will be at the forefront of all anti-ICERD campaigns, together with other NGOs that oppose the core human rights convention.