Penang mulls leasing to keep affordable homes in circulation

Jagdeep said the proposal could ensure such units effectively remain in the government’s possession for use as a ready supply pool. — Picture by Sayuti Zainuddin

GEORGE TOWN, Nov 15 — The state government could hold low-, low-medium cost and affordable housing units by lease to ensure regular availability of these homes, the state legislative assembly heard today.

Local Government, Housing Development and Town and Country Planning Committee chairman Jagdeep Singh Deo said the proposal could ensure such units effectively remain in the government’s possession for use as a ready supply pool.

“We have formed a special committee to look into introducing this new measure for any low-cost and low-medium cost units that were sold,” he said during his winding-up speech at the legislative assembly today.

He said owners of such units who intend to upgrade must resell them to the state government to be returned to the pool.

The returned unit will then be made available to the next qualified applicant.

He said ownership of these units will be time-limited to ensure there are always low- and low-medium cost housing units re-entering the supply pool for low-income groups, especially on the island.

“This special committee will look into the implementation mechanism of this new measure and will make the necessary recommendations for the local authority’s approval,” he said.

Jagdeep said many low- and low-medium cost units are now “flooded” with foreign workers as some unit owners have sublet their units.

He said the government must also come up with steps to deter this as such units are meant for the local low-income earners and not for rental profits.

When H’ng Mooi Lye (PH - Jawi) interjected to ask if there are measures to address idle or abandoned affordable homes, Jagdeep said this new policy could also address this issue.

“This new policy will be a win-win for everyone. The state government can take back those abandoned units, especially if they did not pay any assessment rates, and then use them as our stock of supply so we will always have a constant supply,” he said.

“This policy will be able to arrest any abuse of the low-cost and low-medium cost units,” he said.