Real estate developer charged with bribing former FT minister

Real estate developer Datuk Tan Eng Boon was today charged with bribing former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Real estate developer Datuk Tan Eng Boon was today charged with bribing former Federal Territories minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor with RM1 million.

Tan claimed trial to the charge under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 which was read out to him in Mandarin by the court interpreter.

An alternative charge for the same offence was offered under Section 165 of the Penal Code.

Judge Azura Alwi set bail at RM700,000 to be paid by noon tomorrow with two sureties.

Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram led the prosecution, while Faisal Moideen led the defence team.

