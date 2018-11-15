Azmin confident foreign investors will continue investing in Malaysia

Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali is happy with the confidence shown by foreign investors in the country. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

JOHOR BARU, Nov 15 — Foreign investors will continue investing in the country on account of the accountability and transparency shown by the Pakatan Harapan-led government, says Economic Affairs Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali.

He also expressed happiness with the confidence shown by foreign investors, especially from Japan and Singapore, who were ready to consider continuing with their foreign direct investments (FDIs) in Malaysia.

“Over the last few months, we have embarked on some major institutional reforms to ensure that the principals of governance, transparency and accountability are part of the new administration’s pillars.

“So, I see this as a very positive development, where foreign investors are confident of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad wanting to bring about a paradigm shift in the administration of the country and the guarantee that their investments would be safe and managed openly and transparently,” he told reporters after officiating the Johor Integrity and Governance Summit 2018 here today.

Asked on whether the country is on the right track towards attracting investors, especially with the government promoting more transparency and accountability, Azmin said: “Certainly the challenges are very crucial. We had to take very bold proactive measures in the last few months.

“We have embarked on some major institutional reforms and have empowered the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission to combat corruption and corrupt practices in Malaysia.

“This will also restore the confidence of investors in wanting to invest in the country.”

Meanwhile, Azmin said the government would examine all mega-projects approved prior to May 2018 to ensure that these were carried out in a transparent and open manner.

“Because of our financial constraints at present, we are forced to delay or cancel some of these projects to reduce government expenditure.

“I believe we are already on the right track to ensure Malaysia becomes a stronger country and will continue to enhance bilateral trade and economic collaboration with our neighbours,” he added. — Bernama