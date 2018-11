Datuk Rizal Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex November 15, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Datuk Rizal Mansor today claimed trial to four counts of soliciting and receiving RM5.5 million in bribes for him and former boss Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor in connection with the Sarawak rural schools solar power supply and installation project.

Rizal, 44, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here after the charges were read out before judge, Rozina Ayob.

