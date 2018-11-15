Ex-Perak MB Zambry to face state PAC in MB Inc probe

Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir speaks to the press in Ipoh June 25, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 15 — Former Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Zambry Abd Kadir and the former CEO of MB Incorporated (MB Inc) Datuk Aminudin Hashim have been summoned to attend the state Public Account Committee (PAC) inquiry over its records.

The committee chairman Leong Cheok Keng said he had instructed the committee secretariat to send the notice to the two witnesses and the public hearing will be held on November 26.

Leong said the public hearing was called as the institution was not transparent to the state assembly — they were no records of accounts submitted by MB Inc to the state assembly.

“We are calling Zambry and Aminudin as the first two witnesses at the hearing to give evidence on the operations of MB Inc.

“Some of the state lands have been given to the sand mining industry and by right there should be a lot of revenue, but no accounts were produced on that. MB Inc should be accountable to the state assembly, but they didn’t,” he told reporters when met at the State Secretariat Building.

“We will also be assisted by the forensic audit reports, if we decide to engage with any of four big accounting firms who will forward their quotation to us,” he added.

Leong, who is also Malim Nawar assemblyman, said the committee has the power to call any of the state assemblymen to attend the public hearing based on the provision of the standing order.

“Even the former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak also attended Parliament’s PAC inquiry and I hope the two witnesses we summoned will follow suit.

“However, if the duo still refuse to attend, then we will seek legal opinion,” he added.

The state PAC consists of seven members, including Leong.

Among other members are deputy chairman Cheong Zhemin (DAP-Kampar), Ng Shy Ching (PKR-Teja), Datuk Aznel Ibrahim (BN-Pengkalan Hulu), Datuk Mohd Khusairi Abdul Talib (BN-Slim), Razman Zakaria (PAS-Gunung Semanggol), and Yahaya Mat Nor (Amanah-Pasir Panjang)