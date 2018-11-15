Tengku Adnan claims trial to RM3m graft charge

Former Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex November 15, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Putrajaya MP Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor today was charged with abusing his position as then Federal Territories minister to obtain RM3 million from businessmen over the sale of several plots of land owned by the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL).

The offences were alleged to have been committed between 2013 and 2016 involving a total amount of RM3 million given in cheques

The first charge was read out under the Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission Act 2009 and an alternative charge offered under Section 163 of the Penal Code.

The second charge was for graft under the Penal Code with the offence said to have been committed in 2016.

Tengku Adnan pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Judge Azman Ahmad then set RM1 million as bail amount with two sureties.

Datuk Tan Hock Chuan led the defence team while Datuk Umar Saifuddin Jaafar led the prosecution.

Property tycoon Datuk Tan Eng Boon was named in the charge sheet and has been taken to a separate court to be charged.

MORE TO COME