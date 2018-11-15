Astro clears the air on 'Polis Evo 2' over anti-Islam rumours

Zizan Razak (left) and Shaheizy Sam are the main actors in 'Polis Evo 2.' — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PETALING JAYA, Nov 15 — The villain in a turban in Polis Evo 2 was not meant to show a negative side of Islam.

Astro Malay Language Business vice president Datuk Khairul Anwar Salleh said the character represented those who hid behind religion for their own gains, as many had done so.

“We believe many people like this character exist. That is what we are highlighting.

“As a country that is against violence and religious extremists, this film was made to relay a message.

“We are saying we won't compromise with those who threaten the safety and harmony of the country,” he told reporters at the Polis Evo 2 special screening yesterday.

Among those present were directors Joel Soh and Andre Chiew with cast members Shaheizy Sam, Zizan Razak, Raline Shah, Erra Fazira, Tanta Gintin, Riz Amjn and Syafie Naswip.

The main antagonist is portrayed by Hasnul Rahmat.

Regarding rumours that there are those who would boycott Polis Evo 2, Khairul advised them to watch the movie before making any decision.

“Ever since the controversy erupted, we have received positive feedback from many parties who believe the film is not as bad as some say.

“Before making any assumption, it is better to watch the film first. I sincerely believe no scene damaging to Islam exists. The allegations could also be a form of sabotage.”

In the past few days, there have been calls in the social media urging the public to boycott Polis Evo 2 for allegedly featuring images of Muslims as terrorists.

Yesterday, the Film Censorship Board (LPF) confirmed the Astro Shaw production did not contain any element that could be interpreted as giving a bad image to Islam.

Polis Evo 2 will be screened at local cinemas from November 22.