Rosmah claims trial to soliciting, receiving RM189m bribe, allowed bail at RM1m

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex November 15, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The wife of former prime minister, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor today claimed trial to soliciting a bribe and receiving the bribe of RM189 million.

The charges were read out in the Sessions Court here before judge Azman Ahmad.

Rosmah nodded to confirm she understood the charges against her when asked.

The offences were alleged to have been committed between 2016 and 2017.

She then claimed trial to both charges, and was granted a RM1 million bail, half to be paid today and another within the next seven days.

Rosmah was charged alone and not jointly with her former aide Datuk Rizal Mansor.

