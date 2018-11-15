Create index for national integrity and corporate governance, Azmin tells GIACC

Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali speaks to reporters after the launch of the Johor Integrity and Governance Summit 2018 in Johor Baru November 15, 2018. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, Nov 15 — Economic Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali has proposed that a National Integrity and Corporate Governance Index be introduced for organisations that deal with economics and commerce.

He said at the Johor Integrity and Governance Summit 2018 today that the index should be formulated by the Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Centre (GIACC) to further strengthen the country’s foundation of integrity and good governance.

“It serves as a reference, benchmark and barometer to observe levels and practices of integrity and governance within those organisations,” he said on the proposed index.

Azmin added that the index can be developed in collaboration with stakeholders in the public and private sectors.

“Inputs and views from all quarters will enable the creation of an index that can function as a value-added component in empowering the integrity and governance framework of the organisation,” he said.

Azmin said it is everyone’s hope that the New Malaysia is built on a platform of integrity and excellent governance.

“The progress of a nation is not only measured in terms of economic performance, but also the ability to build a society based on integrity, fairness and upholding self-esteem and good moral values,” he said.

Earlier in his speech, Azmin welcomed proposals from the GIACC to introduce a national anti-sabotage law to fight the ‘Ali Baba’ culture in government procurement.

The ‘Ali Baba’ culture is often used to describe companies that obtain government contracts only to subcontract it out to another company.

Azmin also touched on government efforts to combat corruption in the country through the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and GIACC.

“Various institutional reforms have been implemented within the first 100 days of the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government,” he said.