Najib escorts Rosmah to face fresh charges as brother Rizal trails

Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex November 15, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak accompanied his wife Datin Seri Rosmah to the court complex here where she will be charged with corruption in relation to a Sarawak solar project.

The couple stepped out of a black Proton Perdana at 2.05pm, with Najib leading his wife in and smiling at reporters and photographers.

Rosmah, wearing a blue-and-yellow baju kurung, also smiled as she entered, taking the time to greet some Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) personnel on the way in.

Minutes later, her former aide and brother Datuk Rizal Mansor arrived under escort by MACC officers.

Both Rosmah and Rizal were initially set to be charged jointly over the scandal, but officials said they are now seeking separate trials.

Rosmah is already facing 17 counts of money laundering.