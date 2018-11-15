Ku Nan brought to court for expected charges over dodgy DBKL land deals

Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor arrives at the Jalan Duta court in Kuala Lumpur November 15, 2018. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Former minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Mansor was brought under custody to the court complex here ahead of anticipated corruption charges related to the suspicious sale of City Hall (DBKL) land.

The former Federal Territories minister and Umno secretary-general arrived in a Black Toyota Alphard dressed a blue batik shirt at 1.55pm.

He briefly smiled at reporters and photographers as he alighted under heavy escort.

Tengku Adnan will be jointly charged with real estate developer Datuk Tan Eng Boon.

Tan was already in the courtroom when reporters began making their way in and it is unclear how and when he arrived in the compound undetected.