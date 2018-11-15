Minister: RM5b spent to compensate toll concessionaires since 1990

There are currently 29 tolled highways operated by concessionaires at a total development cost of RM35.14 billion. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The government paid out RM5.109 billion in compensation to toll concessionaires from 1990 to 2017, said Baru Bian.

The works minister was replying to a query by Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir (PH — Johor Baru) during Question Time in Parliament today.

“The amount of compensation paid (to concessionaires) from 1990 to 2017 is RM5.109 billion and the (total) amount of toll collected (from all concessionaires) since they started operation to 2017 is RM74.654 billion,” said Baru.

He also informed the Lower House that there are 29 tolled highways still operated by concessionaires with a total development cost of RM35.14 billion.

The minister also said that the estimated total operational and maintenance cost for the highways is around RM2.5 billion a year.

“The total average operational costs for the 29 highways is RM1.7 billion a year, routine maintenance is RM402 million a year and periodic maintenance and upgrade costs is RM459 million a year,” he said.

There are two concessions ending in 10 years time, 16 ending between 11 and 20 years’ time, and another 11 highways where tolls will be collected beyond the next two decades.

Baru also said his ministry was given six months to negotiate with the stakeholders and concessionaires on Pakatan Harapan’s pledge to abolish tolls.

“After six months, we will submit a few proposals based on the ongoing negotiations. We will see if there is any space in the agreement for a review and act accordingly,” he said.