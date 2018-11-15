Dr M welcomes US govt’s Indo-Pacific vision, but not warships into Asean

US Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a news conference in Singapore, November 15, 2018. — Reuters pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 — The Association of South-east Asian Nations (Asean) is receptive towards the Indo-Pacific vision announced by the US vice-president Mike Pence today, Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said.

However, Malaysia’s prime minister said the region must remain free of the US warships, which can only raise geopolitical tensions.

“If the strategy doesn’t include sending Seventh Fleet into this area, we would welcome that,” he replied, when asked about Asean’s response to Pence’s remark.

The Seventh Fleet is part of the US Navy’s Pacific Fleet, headquartered in Japan.

Dr Mahathir said Asean recognises the importance of maritime security in the region, especially to patrol against pirates, but small vessels would suffice.

During the 6th Asean-US Summit this morning, Pence had expressed the US’ “steadfast and enduring” commitment towards the Indo-Pacific region.

Honored to address the 6th US-ASEAN Summit. Our most cherished principles – accountable & responsive government, the rule of law & individual rights - are bulwarks of sovereignty & building blocks of progress. We support their spread across the wider Indo-Pacific #VPinAsia #ASEAN pic.twitter.com/JQyKqv9fzv — Vice President Mike Pence (@VP) November 15, 2018

He also said that there is no place for “empire and aggression” in the region, believed to be in reference to China.

Dr Mahathir also said that some Asean leaders had raised the issue of the US-China trade war with Pence, whom he said responded “quite well”.

“Pence sounds reasonable. He said that Trump is concerned about the situation,” he added.

On Tuesday, Dr Mahathir had again accused the US of neo-colonialism, saying the superpower has regularly exacted sanctions in order to force compliance from other countries.