MB: Doesn’t matter who leads Perak FA

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumi gives a speech in Ipoh November 15, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 15 — Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said it was inconsequential who helms the Perak Football Association (Pafa) as it was more important to preserve the state’ teams winning streak.

The Perak MB said anybody could be the association’s president so long as the person brought improvements.

Commenting on the statement by Pafa vice-president Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohamad that the Pafa executive committee gave former president Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim the chance to reconsider his November 8 resignation, Ahmad Faizal said he had yet to meet the Pafa exco.

“I need to meet them first and listen to their views," he said, adding that his office monitors comments made by supporters.

“Looks like football has become a political issue. I am not interested in playing too much politics. Let's focus on the team's momentum,” he added.