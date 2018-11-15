Perak MB promises to ‘reward’ civil servants for corruption tip-offs

Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumi speaks during a press conference at the Kinta Riverfront in Ipoh November 15, 2018. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Nov 15 — Perak civil servants who provide the state with useful tip-offs on corrupt incidents within the bureaucracy will be rewarded with incentives, Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu said today.

The Perak mentri besar said the incentives were among measures to fight corruption, adding that the tip-offs are subject to scrutiny.

“However, the incentives are subject to cases reported to the State Secretary’s office through its Integrity Unit,” he said while launching Perak Intergrity Strengthening Seminar at Kinta Riverfront here.

Speaking to reporters later, Ahmad Faizal said the offer is not meant for civil servants to spy on their colleagues.

“Civil servants should not run away from their core responsibility which is to serve the people.”

“What we are against is any wrongdoing which can affect the organisation,” he said.

He said education on integrity should start from young.

“Children must be taught of good values and if parents failed to keep their promises, children can point out their parents’ mistakes,” he said.

Ahmad Faizal also said Perak plans to set up anti-corruption committee — the first in the country.

“The committee will consist of agencies such as Malaysian Anti Corruption Commission and Malaysia Integrity Institute,” he said.

“The committee will assist the state to be a government with more intergrity,” he added.