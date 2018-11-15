Nazri rejects ICERD, claims convention will strip Bumis of privileges

Nazri insisted that as ICERD pertains to the elimination of discrimination, this will directly affect policies and matters that provide for such communal-based discrimination. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Datuk Seri Nazri Aziz said he is fully opposed to the International Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination (ICERD) over concerns it could wipe out pro-Bumiputra affirmative action.

The former de facto law minister insisted that as ICERD pertains to the elimination of discrimination, this will directly affect policies and matters that provide for such communal-based discrimination.

“So if we sign it, then we are obliged to get rid of all these systems, which you are not able to do because it’s already in the Constitution.

“Also, there is a historical aspect to this, so my answer is no,” he said when met at the Parliament lobby here.

At the Universal Periodic Review (UPR) of Malaysia’s human rights record in Geneva, Switzerland last week, Putrajaya affirmed its intentions to accede to international human rights treaties, including the ICERD.

Legal experts including the Malaysian Bar have explained that ICERD will not alter the benefits and privileges of the Bumiputra that are enshrined in Article 153 of the Federal Constitution, among others.

Detractors primarily from Malay-Muslim groups are opposed to the ratification over their fears that doing so would strip the Bumiputra class of their special privileges and quotas.

Earlier today, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department, P. Waythamoorthy also gave his assurance that Putrajaya will not abolish Article 153 in the Federal Constitution in the event it ratifies ICERD.