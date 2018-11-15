Michelin launches guide for best Cantonese restaurants around the world

Michelin has released a dining guide for the best Cantonese restaurants around the world. — istock/TAGSTOCK1 pic via AFP

PARIS, Nov 15 — Michelin has released a new dining guide on the best restaurants around the world for Cantonese foods, the first time in its 118-year history that the gastronomic bible has created a selection covering one specific cuisine rather than a geographical area.

The Michelin Guide Fine Cantonese Food features 291 establishments in 15 countries around the world, including 78 restaurants that already hold Michelin stars; 62 Bib Gourmand restaurants (which denote good food for good value); and 151 restaurants awarded a Michelin Plate (“capably prepared” dishes).

The guide also features four of Michelin's top-ranked Cantonese restaurants (three stars): The Eight in the Grand Lisboa Hotel in Macau, Lung King Heen and T'ang Court in Hong Kong, and Le Palais in Taipei.

Overall, Asia boasts the largest number of starred Cantonese restaurants (69 establishments), followed by Europe (eight) and the US (one).

The guide was launched in partnership with Chinese automaker GAC Motor. — AFP-Relaxnews