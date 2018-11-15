Bollywood stars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh wed in Italy

Indian artist Jagjot Singh Rubal gives final touches to a painting of Bollywood actors and couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, which he will present to them as a wedding gift, in Amritsar on November 13, 2018. — AFP pic

MUMBAI, Nov 15 — Bollywood superstars Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh have tied the knot in Italy, Indian media reported today.

The celebrity couple got married in a private ceremony at Lake Como yesterday, according to the Press Trust of India news agency.

The pair have yet to comment or release pictures from the event which was closed to the media.

Deepika is arguably Indian cinema’s biggest female star currently, and she has also broken into Hollywood, starring in xXx: Return of Xander Cage opposite Vin Diesel.

Deepika, 32, and Ranveer, 33, announced in a joint statement last month that their wedding would take place on November 14 and 15.

The couple reportedly started dating in 2013 but have kept details of their relationship largely out of the public eye.

Hindi film director Karan Johar, a friend of the couple, tweeted his congratulations.

“Such a stunning gorgeous and beautiful couple!!!! Nazar utar lo! (Keep the evil eye away) !! Badhai ho (Congratulations) !!! Love you both!!! Here’s to a lifetime of love and joy!” he wrote yesterday.

The newlyweds have shared the silver screen together, including a controversial Bollywood epic earlier this year that sparked violent protests in northern India.

Deepika played a legendary Hindu queen and Ranveer a medieval Muslim ruler in the flick, which angered hardliners, some of whom burned down film sets and made threats towards the two stars.

Indian superstar Priyanka Chopra and American singer Nick Jonas are due to get married in India early next month. — AFP