Kepong MP wants restaurant closed, claims licence ill-gotten

Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng speaks during a press conference in Kepong November 15, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Kepong MP Lim Lip Eng said he will ask the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) to shutter a restaurant here that he claimed fraudulently secured its operating licence through political connections with Barisan Nasional (BN).

The restaurant has been operating for the last four years.

“I will ask DBKL to close the restaurant by Chinese New Year next year (February 2019) as its licence was obtained by illegal means,” said Lim to reporters today.

He claimed the licence was obtained by a third party for just RM378 from City Hall and who then “leased” it to the restaurant owner for RM9,500 a month.

Lim further alleged that the licence processing was outsourced to a BN-linked firm, which he said does not conduct checks and evaluations prior to issuing the licences.

The management committee of Vista Mutiara apartments near the restaurant previously filed a complaint with City Hall about the congestion it causes, among others, with its illegal reservation of public parking spaces.

Lim said that the land occupied by the restaurant will be made a parking area once it the outlet is shuttered.