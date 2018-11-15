Singaporean paedophile admits to sexually assaulting teen sisters

Hussain Samat forced the girl at knifepoint to cajole her 13-year-old sister to his flat, then inflicted the same sexual assault on the younger girl. — TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 — A diagnosed paedophile and repeat offender lured a teenage girl to his flat by posing as a Housing and Development Board (HDB) officer, and then performed several perverse acts on the 18-year-old.

But the nightmare did not stop there for the teenager.

Hussain Samat, 53, forced her at knifepoint to cajole her 13-year-old sister to his flat, then inflicted the same sexual assault on the younger girl.

Both times, he filmed the acts with his mobile phone.

The sisters, who lived one level below Hussain, only managed to escape when the older girl sent a WhatsApp message to her secondary school friends, saying she had been kidnapped and to call the police.

Yesterday, Hussain pleaded guilty in the High Court to eight charges, including aggravated sexual assault by penetration, aggravated outrage of modesty, attempted aggravated rape, impersonation of a public servant, making an obscene film, and exhibiting obscene films to a young person.

Another 23 charges, such as wrongful confinement and theft of a bicycle, will be taken into consideration for sentencing at a later date.

A repeat offender, Hussain — who works as a cleaner — had been jailed or fined for various offences since 1985.

These included armed robbery, voluntarily causing hurt, and possessing controlled drugs.

In 2001, he was sentenced to 14 years’ preventive detention and 20 strokes of the cane for molesting and sodomising a 15-year-old boy repeatedly, as well as having sex with a teenage girl and forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

Calling Hussain a “menacing paedophile”, public prosecutors sought the maximum of 20 years’ preventive detention to ensure he “is taken out of circulation”.

Preventive detention, which ranges from seven to 20 years, is only imposed on recalcitrant offenders who should be locked away to protect the public from them.

Deputy public prosecutors David Khoo and Chew Xin Ying said: “Distressingly, the modus operandi of the accused in the present case and his previous offences in 2001 bear strikingly similar features.

“The facts paint a disconcerting picture of an offender who has no qualms abusing young victims by deploying means of deception, manipulation and physical threats.”

Justice Valerie Thean called for a report to assess Hussain’s suitability for preventive detention.

He will be back in court next month.

Aabout the case

On May 6, 2017, Hussain was at home when he came up with a plan to pose as an HDB officer, knock on his neighbours’ doors, and rob them of their valuables if they let him in.

After changing his clothes, he went down one floor and knocked on the door of the flat where the two sisters and their mother lived.

They cannot be named due to a court order to protect their identities.

Under the guise of an HDB officer, Hussain told the trio that he had received a complaint about them throwing rubbish near the central rubbish chute area, which the girls’ mother denied.

Hussain returned to his flat and decided to lure one of the girls to his flat.

He returned to their apartment and told the girls’ mother that one of her daughters must follow him to his flat to sign a HDB document stating that the family had not thrown any rubbish.

The older girl volunteered to go.

Once she was in his flat, Hussain closed and locked the door, and shoved her onto a mat in the living room.

He then switched on the television and turned up the volume.

He lied to her that someone had paid him S$3,000 (RM9,129) to cut her face, then grazed a knife blade across her face thrice, adding that she would go home with a face full of blood if she did not have sex with him.

He then made her lie on the mat, forcibly removed her clothes, and molested her.

She told him to use a condom and he gave her an antibiotic, saying it was a birth control pill.

She then asked him to crush it because she could not swallow it.

When Hussain went to the kitchen to do so, she tried to escape, but he caught her and pinned her down, hurling vulgarities and shouting: “Do you want me to end you now?”

He then dragged her back to the mat, made her eat the pill, and performed several sex acts on her.

He also filmed the obscene acts.

After the prolonged 2.5-hour-long sexual assault, he formed another plan to lure the girl’s younger sister to the flat.

He got her to call her sister with his mobile phone, and to tell her to take her older sister’s phone to his flat.

He pointed a knife at the older girl’s abdomen and threatened to hurt her if she did not do as she was told.

When the younger girl showed up, he performed similar sex acts on her.

Before that, he showed her the obscene videos he had taken earlier of her older sister, threatening to cut the 18-year-old’s face if the younger girl did not follow the sex acts in the videos.

A psychiatric assessment after the sexual assault found that the older girl felt guilty for calling her sister to the flat.

She was also frustrated and upset when her friends made comments that girls who had been sexually assaulted had asked for it due to the way they dressed. — TODAY