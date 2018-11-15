Putrajaya taking multi-prong approach to hit 20pc green energy target

Yeo said that Malaysia is still 3,991 megawatts short of reaching of reaching the sustainable power generation target. — Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The Energy, Science, Technology, Environment and Climate Change Ministry is adopting multiple approaches to ensure Malaysia achieves its goal of 20 per cent in renewable energy production by 2025.

Minister Yeo Bee Yin told Parliament today that Malaysia is still 3,991 megawatts (MW) short of reaching of reaching the sustainable power generation target.

“The government through the Electricity Tariff and Supply Planning and Implementation Committee has conducted an analysis and found that we need another 3,991MW or roughly 4GW of renewable energy that must be added into the electricity supply system come 2025.

“The government plans on increasing electricity generation from multiple sources such as the Feed-in Tariff (FIT), Net Energy Metering and also Large Scale Solar (LSS),” said Yeo.

She also said that another 114MW in FIT renewable energy quota will be made available again by the Sustainable Energy Authority (SEDA) by the end of the month.

This includes small hydro electric plants (74MW) and 10MW biofuel plants which will be opened for re-application on November 27 2018 at 10am. SEDA is also conducting a FIT e-bidding for the first time for 30MW of biogas plants.

Putrajaya will also conduct an open tender early next year for the third cycle of the LSS Project with a 500MW capacity.

The estimated value of LSS3 is around RM2 billion and Yeo said the details will be announced in January next year.