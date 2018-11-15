‘Dark’ creators follow European migrants in new drama in prep for Netflix

Netflix is expected to unveil season two of ‘Dark’ soon. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 — The streaming giant is pursuing its collaboration with Jantje Friese and Baran Bo Odar, creators of the hit series Dark — Netflix’s first German-language original production. Their new project, 1899, will follow European migrants as they try to make it to the US.

A year after the launch of Dark — one of Netflix’s biggest non-English-language hits — the streaming site has announced the development of a new drama called 1899 and themed on migration, a subject very much on the agenda in the US and in Europe.

The drama will follow the plight of European migrants as they make the terrifying journey to the US. After leaving from London aboard a steamship, these men and women hope to make it safely to New York. However, their crossing takes an unexpected turn when they cross paths with another migrant boat adrift in the ocean.

“What they find on board will turn their passage to the promised land into a horrifying nightmare,” Netflix said in a statement.

A launch date is yet to be announced. Meanwhile, Netflix subscribers are still awaiting the second season of Dark, the supernatural fantasy drama launched in December last year. This German answer to Stranger Things is set in the fictional town of Winden. Shrouded in the forest and neighbouring a nuclear power plant, this small German town is the scene of mysterious disappearances. — AFP-Relaxnews