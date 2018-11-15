Stella McCartney launches debut wedding collection

A screengrab from Stella McCartney’s Instagram. — AFP pic

LONDON, Nov 15 — Stella McCartney is stepping into the bridal arena with the launch of her debut wedding collection.

The British fashion designer has unveiled “Made With Love”, a 17-piece bridal collection that “reimagines wedding dressing for the modern woman.” The collection blends traditional bridal designs with McCartney’s signature style, featuring dresses, a jumpsuit and an ivory tuxedo. The pieces are crafted in Italy and honour the brand’s environmentally-friendly DNA by using sustainable viscose.

“It’s something that I feel very passionately about and is very close to my heart,” McCartney is quoted as saying on the brand’s website. “I think that in this day and age the wedding day is something very different to how it’s traditionally perceived, and I think that the house of Stella McCartney really represents something a little more effortless.”

The luxury fashion house hit the headlines earlier this year when it created a custom gown for the newly-minted Duchess of Sussex’s wedding reception, so “Made With Love” is sure to be a hit with royal-watchers and fashionistas alike. According to WWD, the designer also plans to expand the label to include menswear and childrenswear in the future.

The launch is the latest big move for McCartney, who became the sole owner of her eponymous label earlier this year, buying out the luxury conglomerate Kering’s 50 per cent stake in her fashion empire. — AFP-Relaxnews