Kevin Durant’s new Nike Vision collaboration comes with sunglasses

Nike Vision partners with Kevin Durant for the ‘2018 KD Eyewear Collection’. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 15 — NBA star Kevin Durant has been working with Nike Vision once again on a new eyewear collaboration.

The brand has launched the “2018 KD Eyewear Collection”, which nods to the basketball star’s sporting accomplishments and includes the line’s first-ever sunglasses styles.

Featuring shapes and patterns inspired by Durant’s “dynamic playing style,” the collection comprises four optical models and two pairs of sunnies — the ‘Nike KD Flicker,’ which boasts a unique design created from body-mapping Durant’s on-court movement via heat mapping, and the ‘Nike KD Trace’, which has been designed to reference the athlete’s “agility and always-ready mentality.” Both designs include his signature laser-etched on the metal core wire, and provide 100 per cent UVA and UVB protection.

The optical frames also celebrate Durant’s career highlights, with the “Nike KD 28” and “Nike KD 74” referencing the age at which he won his first NBA Championship (28) and his 7’4” wingspan. The remaining two models in the collection — the “Nike KD 88” and the “Nike KD 929” have been designed with young athletes in mind and are dedicated to Durant’s birth year and birthday, respectively.

Durant and Nike go way back, with the sportsman also having designed multiple sneakers for the brand over the years.

To shop the collection, see Nike.com. — AFP-Relaxnews