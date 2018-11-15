Classic albums reissued on exclusive blue vinyl for Unicef

Amy Winehouse, ‘Back To Black’ blue vinyl for Unicef. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 — Albums by David Bowie, Amy Winehouse, Jimi Hendrix, Coldplay and many more are being re-released on highly exclusive, limited-edition blue vinyl and auctioned off for charity.

Unicef announced this week that it has collaborated with a number of artists or their estates to re-release 17 cult and classic albums on 50 limited-edition vinyls each, all available in Unicef blue.

The albums include David Bowie’s The Next Day, Kate Bush’s The Sensual World, Nick Cave and The Bad Seeds’ Skeleton Tree, Coldplay’s Head Full of Dreams, The Jimi Hendrix Experience with Axis: Bold As Love, Kasabian’s For Crying Out Loud, Alicia Keys’ Songs in A Minor, Bob Marley and The Wailers’ Catch A Fire, Ozzy Osbourne’s Diary of a Madman, Paul Simon’s Graceland, Spice Girls’ Spice, Robbie Williams’ Take The Crown and Amy Winehouse with Back To Black.

Those interested in getting their hands on an exclusive vinyl have two options. You can pay £5 (RM27) for a ticket to win the album in a draw; in this case, multiple entries will of course increase your chances, and every ten tickets bought will get you one bonus entry.

Or, if you can swing it, you can bid on the very first pressing of each album; bids are currently up to £350 for Back to Black, £500 for David Bowie’s The Next Day and £750 for Kate Bush’s the sensual world, to name a few.

Potential buyers have until December 10 at 10pm GMT to enter to win an album and 12 days left to bid on a first pressing. Find all the albums — as well as a collector’s edition that includes the second pressing of all 17 albums, with bidding at £2,500 — at www.givergy.com/charity/unicef-blue-vinyl. — AFP-Relaxnews