IMF wants to learn from Malaysia’s anti-corruption drive

IMF chairman Christine Lagarde pays a courtesy call to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad in Singapore November 14, 2018. — Picture courtesy of the Department of Information Malaysia

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 — The International Monetary Fund (IMF) is looking to take pointers from Putrajaya’s experience in tackling corruption, said its chairman and managing director Christine Lagarde.

In a tweet yesterday, Lagarde posted a photo of herself with Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad during her courtesy call at the sidelines of the 33rd Asean Summit here.

“We discussed how to tackle corruption, and agreed to work together and learn from Malaysia’s experience for the benefit of other countries,” she wrote.

It was a pleasure to meet with PM Mahathir of #Malaysia. We discussed how to tackle corruption, and agreed to work together and learn from Malaysia’s experience for the benefit of other countries. pic.twitter.com/eudSTR7G5F — Christine Lagarde (@Lagarde) November 14, 2018

Yesterday, Dr Mahathir told the press that Lagarde was interested in Putrajaya’s attempt to rehabilitate the country, including its anti-corruption strategies.

He also said the IMF now recognised the somewhat unorthodox measures Malaysia took during the 1997/98 Asian financial crisis to insulate the economy and the ringgit against further speculative attacks by unscrupulous hedge fund operators and currency speculators.

Today is the last day of the summit, and Dr Mahathir is expected to hold bilateral meetings with leaders of Australia, New Zealand, and Vietnam.