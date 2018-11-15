Zooey Deschanel, Natalie Dormer lead a fresh line-up of Crocs ambassadors

Actress Zooey Deschanel, from the sitcom ‘New Girl,’ waves as she arrives at the 71st annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, January 13, 2014. ― Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 15 — The Crocs footwear brand has signed up the actresses Zooey Deschanel and Natalie Dormer as the latest stars of its now famous “Come As You Are” campaign. International artists Gina Jin, Kim Se-Jeong and Suzu Hirose complete the cast of 2019 global brand ambassadors.

Since 2017, the “Come As You Are” global campaign has enabled Crocs to reach out to millions of consumers around the world with the help of an impressive line-up of internationally renowned ambassadors. After Drew Barrymore, John Cena, Yoona and Henry Lau, the brand’s latest recruits for the campaign — actresses Deschanel, Dormer, Jin, Kim and Hirose — are all set to spread the word about the importance of embracing your own identity and personality.

Throughout 2019, the ambassadors will promote the brand’s message through positive, optimistic campaigns, while also highlighting classic designs and new styles form the Crocs brand, including the Classic clog, the LiteRide model and the Swiftwater sandals.

“I’ve said it before, but I truly believe if you don’t scare yourself a little bit, you’ll never grow. Whether it’s the roles I’ve played or marathons I’ve run, I challenge myself to get out of my comfort zone. That’s why the ‘Come As You Are’ message that Crocs is sharing is so important to me,” the Game of Thrones star Dormer said in a statement. — AFP-Relaxnews