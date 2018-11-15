Leonard Cohen exhibit to tour internationally next spring

Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen performs during the first night of the 47th Montreux Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2013. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 — The Leonard Cohen exhibit “A Crack in Everything”, which was inaugurated last year in Montreal, is headed on an international tour that will include stops in New York, Copenhagen and San Francisco.

“Leonard Cohen: A Crack in Everything”, which had the blessing of the late artist, is described as a multidisciplinary exhibition combining visual art, virtual reality, installations, performances, music and writing, and featuring a collection of brand new work commissioned from and created by local and international artists who were inspired by Leonard Cohen’s style and recurring themes.

Montreal’s contemporary art museum (MAC) launched the exhibition last November as part of celebrations of the city’s 375th birthday, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of the death of the Canadian songwriter, singer and poet.

Works featured in the Montreal show included “When Even The”, a cycle of performances choreographed and performed by Clara Furey and inspired by Cohen’s poem of the same name; a series of large-scale, outdoor light projections by artist Jenny Holzer; and “I Heard There Was a Secret Chord,” a “participatory humming experience” that uses real-time data to reveal “an invisible vibration uniting people around the world currently listening to Leonard Cohen’s ‘Hallelujah.’”

Now MAC has announced it is organising an international tour of the exhibition, beginning at the Jewish Museum in New York City, where it will run from April 12 to September 8, 2019. The show will then open in Copenhagen, showing at the Kunstforeningen GL STRAND and Nikolaj Kunsthal (October 23, 2019 — February 16, 2020), and at San Francisco’s Contemporary Jewish Museum (September 17, 2020 — January 3, 2021).

While no other stops have so far been announced, the museum says plans are underway to add other destinations.

Artists confirmed for the touring show include Kara Blake, Candice Breitz, Janet Cardiff and George Bures Miller, Christophe Chassol, Daily tous les jours, Tacita Dean, Kota Ezawa, George Fok, Ari Folman, Jon Rafman, Zach Richter, The Sanchez Brothers and Taryn Simon.

Cohen’s self-portraits will also be featured, as will the audio installation “Listening to Leonard,” where visitors can listen to cover versions of Cohen’s songs performed by artists including Feist, Lou Doillon, Moby, and The National with Sufjan Stevens, Richard Reed Parry and Ragnar Kjartansson.

Find information about the original Montreal exhibition at macm.org/en/exhibitions/leonard-cohen. — AFP-Relaxnews

Le MAC et Jenny Holzer illumineront le silo no. 5 en l'honneur de Leonard Cohen from Musée d'art contemporain de Mtl on Vimeo.