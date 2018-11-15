Red flags over Italy's refusal to budge on budget

Italy's Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini during a news conference in Rome June 20, 2018. — Reuters pic

ROME, Nov 15 — Italy's populist government yesterday defiantly stuck to its refusal to revise big-spending budget plans for Brussels despite warnings from financial market investors and the International Monetary Fund.

“The budgets Brussels has applauded... have not helped Italy. We're doing the opposite,” insisted Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini after Rome told the European Commission it would not give an inch.

The Milan stock exchange closed 0.8 per cent lower as the familiar fear that stress in Italy could spread to other European countries returned to haunt the markets.

The “spread” — the difference between yields on 10-year Italian government debt compared with those in Germany — reached 313 basis points yesterday, up from 304 at the close on Tuesday.

It has more than doubled since May when negotiations to form the coalition government in Rome began.

“Investors are right to be worried,” said Maartje Wijffelaars, Rabobank economist on Italy.

“Given Italy's high debt level and weak growth potential, it cannot afford the current expensive budget with limited (long-term) economic gains,” she said.

“Another reason to be worried is that the deteriorating relationship between the EC and Rome will likely make other eurozone member states less willing to help Italy out (financially) if at some point (it is) necessary.

“And at the same time, it makes it less likely that Italy will cave in or maybe even ask for such support in time, i.e. before the situation spirals out of control,” she told AFP.

'Poor, weak will suffer'

Dutch Finance Minister Wopke Hoekstra said Rome's refusal to revise the budget was “not really surprising, but very disappointing.”

"The budget does not respect the agreements we drew up together in Europe. That worries me a lot. It's now up to the European Commission to decide the next steps to take," he said in a tweet from the ministry.

Italy intends to run a public deficit of 2.4 per cent of gross domestic product in 2019 — three times the target of the government's centre-left predecessor — and one of 2.1 per cent in 2020.

Brussels forecasts Italy's deficit will reach 2.9 per cent of GDP in 2019 and hit 3.1 per cent in 2020 — breaching the EU's 3.0 percent limit.

Rome called late Tuesday for the EU to show “flexibility” because Italy has had to cope with a series of costly natural disasters, including floods and a deadly bridge collapse in Genoa.

Economy Minister Giovanni Tria told Brussels that, over the next three years, making good the damage caused would cost the government about 0.2 per cent of Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The coalition government, made up of the far-right League and anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S), insisted the budget will help kickstart growth in the eurozone's third largest economy and reduce the public debt and deficit.

But Rishi Goyal, who was mission chief on the International Monetary Fund's recent visit to Italy, warned yesterday that Rome was asking for trouble.

“Growth is slowing. Whether or not a recession is coming remains to be seen, but the risks are increasing,” he said in an interview with the Repubblica and Corriere della Sera dailies.

Big spending now "means greater vulnerability when a negative shock happens, such as a recession or global slowdown.

“Italy could be forced to cut its spending or raise taxes precisely when the economy is weak. That could transform a modest slowdown into a recession and it would be the poor and weak who would pay the price,” he said.

Brussels battle 'will worsen'

The European Commission rejected Italy's 2019 budget outright last month in a first for the EU.

It warned non-compliance could activate the "excessive deficit procedure" (EDP), a complicated process that could lead to fines and also possibly provoke an adverse market reaction.

“If they try to sanction Italy, they'll be making a mistake,” League head Salvini told national broadcaster Rai yesterday.

The next step from the Commission will be a debt report on November 21, after which it may launch the EDP process.

“The shadows of scepticism and distrust mar every analysis of the M5S and League's measures,” said political commentator Massimo Franco.

“And that suggests the conflict between Rome and Europe is destined to get more bitter and destructive,” he said. — AFP