Chance The Rapper is working on a musical feature film

US musician Chance the Rapper addresses the crowd at the 'End of School Year Peace March and Rally' in Chicago. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 — Chance The Rapper is reportedly developing a feature musical called Hope, focused on a group of Chicago teenagers.

The rapper is working with his long-time collaborator Nico Segal (formerly known as Donnie Trumpet) on the project for MGM, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Hope will centre around a group of Chicago teenagers “who band together to turn art into action within their community”, according to the report.

Carlito Rodriguez (Empire) will work on the original screenplay.

The announcement comes as Netflix reveals that Chance The Rapper is one of several musicians who have been enlisted to judge the streaming service’s upcoming hip-hop competition show Rhythm + Flow. — AFP-Relaxnews