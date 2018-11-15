Chvrches announce new EP ‘Hansa Session’

Lauren Mayberry of Chvrches performs onstage during the Boston Calling Music Festival in Boston September 26, 2015. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 — Chvrches have announced they’ll be dropping an EP on Friday called Hansa Session featuring new versions of songs from their latest full-length, Love is Dead.

The EP is named for Hansa studio in Berlin, where it was recorded and which has hosted legendary artists including David Bowie, Depeche Mode, Nick Cave and Iggy Pop.

The five-track EP will feature acoustic string quartet and acoustic versions of songs from Love Is Dead, according to the band.

It will be released tomorrow in digital format and on December 14 on limited-edition 10” vinyl.

A teaser video shows the band at work in the studio, recording an orchestrated version of Heaven/Hell from the recent LP. — AFP-Relaxnews