Hear Pharrell and Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Creed II’ track

‘Creed II’ is out in US theatres on November 21. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 — Mike WiLL Made It has offered up a first taste of his Creed II soundtrack: The Mantra featuring Pharrell Williams and Kendrick Lamar.

The collaboration is one of many that feature on the soundtrack, on which executive producer Mike WiLL Made It collaborated with composer Ludwig Göransson and music supervisors Jen Malone and Fam Rothstein.

The track listing for the album was revealed at the start of this week and also features contributions from Lil Wayne, Bon Iver, Vince Staples and Ella Mai, plus collaborations between ASAP Rocky, ASAP Ferg and Nicki Minaj; Nas and Rick Ross; Young Thug and Swae Lee; Rae Sremmurd and Kodak Black; and Eearz, Gucci Mane, YG, Trouble, Quavo and Juicy J on the song F.I.G.H.T.

Following up the original 2015 Creed movie, Creed II is the eighth instalment in the Rocky film franchise, starring Michael B. Jordan as a boxer who trains under Rocky Balboa (Sylvester Stallone). It is set to hit US theatres November 21. — AFP-Relaxnews