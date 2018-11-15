Tsitsipas sets sights on Davis Cup and 2020 Olympics

Stefanos Tsitsipas started the season ranked 91st in the world but after reaching the finals in Barcelona and Toronto, losing both to Rafael Nadal, he is now up to 15th. — Picture courtesy of TT News Agency via Reuters

ATHENS, Nov 15 — Next Gen champion Stefanos Tsitsipas said yesterday that he wants to play for Greece in the Davis Cup and at the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

“I want to play for the Greek national team. It is something that is within my goals,” the 20-year-old told the state-run Athens News Agency.

Tsitsipas started the season ranked 91st in the world but after reaching the finals in Barcelona and Toronto, losing both to Rafael Nadal, he is now up to 15th.

He is the first Greek male to enter the top 100 and is now vying to become the first Greek medallist at an Olympic Games since Dionysios Kasdaglis won silver at the 1896 Games in Athens.

“It is a lonely road and I will continue to try and do what I can to cope with the difficulties and meet the expectations of my fellow Greeks,” said Tsitsipas who was in Athens to meet Greek President Prokopis Pavlopoulos.

“Every time I go out on the court, I try to give my best.”

Tsitsipas’ younger brother Petros is already a member of the national squad.

Greece first entered the Davis Cup in 1927 but have never progressed to the World Group. They are currently in Europe Zone Group III. — AFP