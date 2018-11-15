Cardi B, Chance the Rapper to judge Netflix hip-hop reality show

US musician Chance the Rapper addresses the crowd at the 'End of School Year Peace March and Rally' in Chicago. — AFP pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 — Netflix’s new hip-hop music competition series Rhythm + Flow, featuring the three hip hop stars as judges, is due to drop in fall 2019.

The project, billed as a “search for the next break out hip-hop star”, was put into development over a year ago, and is the first reality competition show to specifically spotlight hip-hop music.

John Legend is attached to produce via his company Get Lifted Film, along with Jesse Collins Entertainment and Gaspin Media.

Chance the Rapper, Cardi B and T.I. will be joined by guest judges including industry veterans and other hip-hop stars over the course of the 10 episodes of the show.

Auditions for Rhythm + Flow will begin this fall across the US, including in the judges’ hometowns of Atlanta, Chicago, and New York.

Chance the Rapper is also teaming up with MGM for a musical film inspired by Chicago, his home city. Titled Hope, the movie will feature music by Nico Segal, who has previously worked with Chance on Surf (2015). — AFP-Relaxnews