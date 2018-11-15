US star lawyer Avenatti arrested on domestic violence suspicions

Michael Avenatti, lawyer for adult-film actress Stephanie Clifford, also known as Stormy Daniels, speaks to the media outside the US District Court for the Central District of California, in Los Angeles, California, July 27, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 — Michael Avenatti, the lawyer for an adult film star engaged in a legal battle with Donald Trump, was arrested in Los Angeles “on suspicion of domestic violence”, police said yesterday.

The Los Angeles Police Department tweeted the investigation was ongoing but did not provide further details.

Avenatti has been a thorn in the side of the US president as the attorney for Stormy Daniels, who is suing Trump to invalidate a non-disclosure agreement made days before the 2016 presidential election over an alleged sexual encounter she had with him.

Rumors have swirled for months over the prospect of Avenatti launching a presidential bid in 2020, when Trump will seek re-election.

But in recent months the balding, blue-eyed lawyer has faced mounting legal and financial problems.

In addition to Daniels, his clients have included Julie Swetnick, who said she witnessed sexually abusive behavior by Brett Kavanaugh, the US Supreme Court justice whose volatile confirmation process was marked by multiple accusations of sexual assault when he was in high school. — AFP