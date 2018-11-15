Warriors guard Curry will sit out three-game road trip

Curry has averaged 29.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds a game for the Warriors over 12 contests this season while hitting 49.2 per cent of his 3-point shots. — Picture by Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 15 — Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry will miss the reigning NBA champions’ next three games while being monitored for a nagging left groin strain, the team announced yesterday.

Curry has missed the Warriors’ past three games after suffering the injury last Thursday against Milwaukee and has been monitored and evaluated by the club’s medical staff since then.

The 30-year-old sharpshooter, twice an NBA Most Valuable Player, will travel with the Warriors on their three-game road trip to Texas but he will not play and he will be re-evaluated in 10 days, the team said in a statement.

The Warriors visit Houston today, play at Dallas on Saturday and meet San Antonio on Sunday.

They also have a home contest next Wednesday against Oklahoma City before a home game against Portland on November 23, the day Curry is set to be re-examined.

Curry has averaged 29.5 points, 6.1 assists and 5.0 rebounds a game for the Warriors over 12 contests this season while hitting 49.2 per cent of his 3-point shots.

At 12-3, the Warriors lead the Western Conference and are just behind Toronto (12-2) for the league’s best record in the young season.

Times are tougher for the NBA’s Texas trio, with expected powerhouse Houston at 6-7, Dallas at 5-8 and San Antonio at 7-5. ­— AFP