Dr M to meet Australia, Vietnam and NZ counterparts before return home

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad delivers the keynote address at the Asean Business and Investment Summit at Marina Bay Sands, Singapore, November 13, 2018. — Picture courtesy of Datuk Seri Azmin Ali

SINGAPORE, Nov 15 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad is scheduled to have three bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 33rd Asean Summit here, today.

The Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, followed by a meeting with Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and New Zealand's Prime Minister, Jacinda Ardern.

Besides the bilateral meetings, Dr Mahathir will also attend several other Asean Summit related meetings, namely the Asean-India Informal Breakfast Summit, 6th Asean-US Summit, Asean Plus Three Summit and East Asia Summit.

Before heading home, Dr Mahathir will attend the closing ceremony of the 33rd Asean Summit in the island city and handing over of the Asean Chairmanship to Thailand. — Bernama