Republicans elect Kevin McCarthy to lead them in US House

US House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy attends a press conference following leadership elections for the minority leader of the Republican House on Capitol Hill in Washington, November 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 15 — US House Republicans yesterday elected Kevin McCarthy to be their minority leader, as the establishment California congressman easily overcame a challenge from the party’s far-right conservative wing.

McCarthy is currently the chamber’s number two Republican after House Speaker Paul Ryan, who did not seek re-election. McCarthy assumes the lead post on January 3.

Republicans lost their House majority in this month’s midterms, meaning the speaker’s gavel will change to Democratic hands when the new Congress is seated.

Former speaker Nancy Pelosi, the Democratic leader, has announced her intention to run for speaker once more. The party’s election is set for November 28.

McCarthy, 53, said he was “humbled” by the support from his colleagues, 159 of whom voted for him over Ohio congressman Jim Jordan, who earned 43 votes, roughly the membership of the far-right House Freedom Caucus that Jordan is part of.

“We serve in a divided government, in a divided county. Our goal is to unite us back together again,” McCarthy told reporters after the vote.

But he issued a stern warning to Democrats if they focus more on disruption than improving Americans’ lives.

“Let me be very clear,” McCarthy said.

“If their agenda is simply investigation, impeachment, and not focused on the hardworking American public, we’ll be there to defend the American public.” — AFP