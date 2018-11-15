'Spinal Tap' creators, Vivendi to mediate US$400m fraud lawsuit

A logo is seen over the main entrance of the entertainment-to-telecoms conglomerate Vivendi's headquarters in Paris April 8, 2015. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Nov 15 — The creators of This Is Spinal Tap have agreed to put their fraud lawsuit against Vivendi SA on hold while a mediator tries to resolve their US$400 million (RM1.7 billion) case over the 1984 cult film.

In a court filing on Tuesday, lawyers for Vivendi and for the plaintiffs Christopher Guest, Michael McKean, Rob Reiner and Harry Shearer said they have chosen a mediator who will “attempt to resolve or narrow” the lawsuit.

A mediation was scheduled for March 11, 2019, the earliest date everyone could agree on, and the case against Paris-based Vivendi was stayed until April 1, 2019.

The filing followed an August 28 ruling by US District Judge Dolly Gee in Los Angeles that the plaintiffs could try to show that Vivendi's StudioCanal unit deprived them of a “fair return” from Spinal Tap, its music and its merchandise by breaching a 1982 agreement to finance and produce the film.

Vivendi has controlled Spinal Tap rights for nearly three decades. The plaintiffs have said it has estimated their share of Spinal Tap income as just US$81 from merchandising between 1984 and 2016, and US$98 from music sales between 1989 and 2016.

This Is Spinal Tap is a pioneering example of the mock documentary, known for details including the deaths of drummers under bizarre circumstances, and amplifiers that “go to 11” rather than the normal maximum volume of 10. — Reuters