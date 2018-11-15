Rollout of Windows 10 October 2018 update resumes after month-long delay

Microsoft is resuming its rollout of key Windows 10 updates. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 15 — Microsoft doesn’t seem to be having much luck with its major Windows 10 updates. After the April update got delayed, deployment of the October update was rapidly suspended to investigate reports of files being deleted from computers on which the update was installed.

Microsoft has now announced that it is resuming rollout, albeit very cautiously and progressively.

First made available at the beginning of October 2018, the latest major update to Windows 10 was quickly halted after several reports of users seeing personal data disappear from their PCs just after installing the update.

A month later, Microsoft claims to have resolved the problem and made its update safe to install.

Microsoft states on its Windows 10 blog that the freshly relaunched update will not roll out automatically to users.

It will instead be made available to users via Windows Update when data shows that their device is ready to receive it.

This will notably enable Microsoft to detect any potential application incompatibility issues, to resolve those issues and avoid users encountering problems.

One of the main new features of this update is an application called “Your Phone,” which lets users enjoy some of the functions of their smartphone directly on their PC, with no need to connect the devices with a cable.

The application can be used to look at recent photos on a phone or to view and send SMS directly from a computer (for Android smartphones only).

The update also promises a dark theme for File Explorer, a clipboard history, a new screenshot annotation tool, an update for the Edge browser and new emojis. — AFP-Relaxnews