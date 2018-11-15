Tawfik Ismail loses court bid to challenge proposed Shariah amendments

In his originating summons, Mohamed Tawfik sought a declaration that the motion on RUU355 brought forth by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang contravened the Federal Constitution as well as the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — The High Court here has rejected the originating summons filed by former Sungai Benut MP Tawfik Tun Dr Ismail against former Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Pandikar Amin Mulia and Dewan Rakyat secretary Datuk Roosme Hamzah in connection with the Syariah Courts (Criminal Jurisdiction) (Amendment) Bill 2016 or RUU355.

Judge Datuk Nordin Hassan made the decision after allowing the preliminary objection filed by Pandikar Amin and Roosme, as the defendants in the case, on March 31, 2017.

Nordin, in his judgement said the court found that the summons was now academic and there was no issues left to be discussed as the 13th Parliament had already been dissolved.

“The RUU 355 has ceased to exist and there is no dispute left to solve.

“Therefore, the court hereby allows the preliminary objection by the defendants and rejects the originating summons by the plaintiff (Mohamed Tawfik) without cost,” he said.

In his originating summons, Mohamed Tawfik seek a declaration that the motion on RUU355 brought forth by PAS president Datuk Seri Abdul Hadi Awang contravened the Federal Constitution as well as the Standing Orders of the Dewan Rakyat, and that it was done without the consent from the Conference of Rulers. — Bernama