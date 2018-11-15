Take a look at the new Nutella Cafe New York

Nutella Cafe New York — PR News Foto/Ferrero via AFP

NEW YORK, Nov 15 — Hark, New Yorkers! Ferrero brings good tidings to Nutella fans in the city, with the grand opening of its first permanent cafe in NYC.

After first announcing the news this summer, maker of the famous chocolate hazelnut spread Ferrero has opened the doors to the Nutella Cafe New York, their second branded cafe after Chicago.

Open year-round, the café near Union Square will serve baked goods like breads, pastries and desserts along with breakfast and frozen treats made with the chocolate hazelnut spread.

Highlights include pound cake Panzanella and grilled baguette; hazelnut blondies with Nutella spread; croissants; grilled banana bread topped with bananas and hazelnuts and Nutella; and chia and hemp seed pudding.

Less Nutella, more of a cereal type when it comes to breakfast? In the same vicinity near Union Square, Kellogg's NYC is a cereal bar where customers can create their own bowl with 30 toppings. — AFP-Relaxnews