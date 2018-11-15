Amber Valletta cuts a sexy, rock ‘n’ roll figure in Saint Laurent spring campaign

Amber Valletta has been chosen to front the spring 2019 collection from Saint Laurent. — AFP pic

PARIS, Nov 15 — The Saint Laurent fashion house shared the first glimpse of its spring 2019 campaign — fronted by the American actress and model Amber Valletta — on the brand’s Instagramme page.

After Mica Argañaraz last season, Amber Valletta is lending her image to the rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic of the latest Saint Laurent collection, designed by the brand’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello.

The French fashion house posted two first photos and a video, all showcasing the same look, on the social network.

In the images, shot by David Sims, Amber Valletta wears one of the many minidresses designed by Anthony Vaccarello for the spring/summer 2019 season. With its rock vibe and sexy style, the dress is finished in a feline print — another staple of the new collection — and is matched with high-heeled boots.

The spring/summer 2019 collection from Saint Laurent was presented at a spectacular fashion show held in Paris, September 25, in which models walked a water-covered runway lined with palm trees in front of the Eiffel Tower.

The world-famous model Amber Valletta makes regular appearances in campaigns for ready-to-wear brands such as H&M et Mango, as well as major fashion houses like Proenza Schouler, Escada and Chanel. — AFP