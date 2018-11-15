Japan is Travel + Leisure’s top destination of 2018

Visitors look at early flowering Kanzakura cherry blossoms in full bloom at the Shinjuku Gyoen National Garden in Tokyo, Japan March 14, 2018. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Nov 15 — Travel + Leisure has declared Japan the 2018 Destination of the Year.

As the year winds down, editors at the travel magazine have named Japan the best country to have visited in 2018 for its diversity of offerings, from its hot springs and spas, fashion and gastronomy, to “quirkier” experiences like beer, wine and ramen baths.

Editors single out Tokyo for its street fashion, creativity, rich culture and history and call the cherry blossom season and festivals must-do experiences.

They also praise the country for being resilient to the spate of typhoons, earthquakes and landslides which struck the country in 2018.

“Thanks to Japan's bustling cities, beautiful countryside, and whimsical experiences, travelers keep coming back for more. That's why we decided to make the country our 2018 Destination of the Year.”

In homage to this year's top honoree, the magazine has posted a slew of articles highlighting the best islands, ski destinations and festivals across the country. — AFP-Relaxnews