Anwar: Increased allocation for fishermen, farmers, livestock breeders

Port Dickson MP,Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim arrives at Parliament, November 14, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

PORT DICKSON, Nov 15 — Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng has agreed to give additional allocation to fishermen, farmers and livestock breeders to help reduce their cost of living, said PKR de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Port Dickson Member of Parliament, said the allocation was approved following the request he made in his debate on the Supply Bill 2019 at the Dewan Rakyat yesterday.

“I asked the Minister of Finance to reconsider the allocation, and if possible, to give more to the poor and he agreed...and even considered to implement it immediately,” he said at an appreciation event for Port Dickson by-election polling and counting agents here tonight.

He said in Port Dickson, for example, there were four Malay fishermen villages, two Chinese fishermen villages and estates with poor population.

“Not everyone here is rich, not everyone has hotel,” he said, adding that the majority of his constituents were poor and in need of government’s aid. — Bernama