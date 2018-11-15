What’s wrong with Harapan Coin? minister asks Najib

Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad speaks during launch of The Lost Food Project in Kuala Lumpur November 14, 2018. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — Federal Territories Minister Khalid Samad yesterday questioned why Datuk Seri Najib Razak was against Pakatan Harapan’s (PH) proposal to launch its own cryptocurrency.

“Why Najib wants to defend bitcoin... he has a lot of bitcoins, is it?

“Why can’t we create our own cryptocurrency that will be controlled and managed by the government?” he said during the launch of The Lost Food Project last night.

Khalid made the announcement on the purported plan to introduce the cryptocurrency, called Harapan Coin, in July.

The Amanah leader said the coin could be the first political fundraising platform to utilise cryptocurrency and blockchain technology.