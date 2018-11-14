‘Polis Evo 2’ given all-clear by censorship board

‘Polis Evo 2’ actors Zizan Razak (left) and Shaheizy Sam attend the film’s launch at The Gasket Alley in Petaling Jaya October 12, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PUTRAJAYA, Nov 14 — The Film Censorship Board (LPF) has found that the film Polis Evo 2 does not contain any element that can be construed as giving a bad image to the Islamic religion.

The LPF said in a statement today that the fiction film was found to have no contradiction with any Film Censorship Guideline issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

“The LPF censorship section had viewed the film Polis Evo 2 and gave its approval with the P13 classification for theatre screening,” it said.

The LPF issued the statement to comment on the issue that the film was alleged to have given a negative image to the Islamic religion by a certain section of society.

The film revolves around two police personnel who were spying on the chief of a drug-trafficking syndicate on an island and were trapped in an incident where a terrorist group had captured the island and made the islanders as hostages. — Bernama