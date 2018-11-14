Respect Pafa committee’s decision on Hasnul's resignation, Perak MB’s aide urges

Special advisor to the Perak mentri besar Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharudin speaks to Malay Mail in Ipoh June 22, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

IPOH, Nov 14 — Special Advisor to the Perak Mentri Besar, Datuk Zainol Fadzi Paharuddin stressed that the decision of the Perak Football Association (Pafa) Executive Committee meeting rejecting Hasnul Zulkarnain Abdul Munaim’s resignation as president should be respected by all as it is based on the established procedure.

Zainol, a former president of Pafa in 2010 to 2015, said the committee’s decision could not be challenged by any party as it was a mutual agreement involving all Pafa affiliates.

“The highest decision in sports organisations such as Pafa is guided by executive committee meetings. They are the ones who decide to fire, appoint and so on.

“What the Pafa committee did was (in accordance with) their procedure and allowed. The question of supporters’ (view) is different but at times we also need to think of the perception outside when we make our decision,” he told a news conference at the Amanjaya Arts Colony (PORT) here, today.

Yesterday, Pafa vice-president 1, Datuk Muhammad Yadzan Mohamad stated that the Pafa Executive Committee gave 14 days to Hasnul to reconsider his resignation on Nov 8.

He also believed that Hasnul should be given the opportunity to implement the planning and vision to be achieved especially in advancing the state football.

In addition, Zainol said that at this point it was up to Hasnul whether to reconsider his resignation or not.

“It’s up to him to make a decision, personally I think that when we make a decision we need to stick with the decision in the interest of the organisation which we lead,” he said.

Commenting on rumours that he was among the nominees who would be back to head Pafa, he said, all decisions were up to the Mentri Besar.

“Indeed, at the early stage, the Mentri Besar had asked me to be president, but I said I was sorry, I had sat there before, give chance to others,” he said.

Zainol, who is Sungai Manik State Assemblyman, said he hoped the matter would be resolved soon and any decision made should be respected. — AFP