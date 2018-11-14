PAS women’s wing says marital rape a ‘liberal’ concept

The women’s wing said some quarters continue to harp on about the issue, by using the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government as a platform to voice out. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 14 — PAS’ Dewan Muslimat has condemned the concept of marital rape as non-existent in Islamic Shariah law, and instead urged caution over the ‘liberal needle’.

The women’s wing said certain quarters continue to harp on about the issue, by using the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government as a platform to voice out.

“This is but a design used to attack the Islamic Ummah, and Muslim women are now being targeted by such stirring of emotions and feminist sentiments. The fighters of liberalism deign to consider any element of force even between a husband and wife to be connected to wickedness,” it said in a statement.

The Dewan Muslimat said that in over half a century of Barisan Nasional rule, it had failed to implement the agenda of individual human development, to the extent that the family unit, which is meant to be the calmest refuge for a person, has been unable to enjoy the prosperity of life.

“As the leaders were more focused on the aspect of material development, unequal distribution brought about its share of burdens and distracted the rakyat from their true purpose as God’s slaves on Earth.

“This has even affected the relations of husbands and wives, which ought to have been built with mahabbah, mawaddah and rahmah (affection, love and mercy). Unfortunately, this most pressing aspect has been left without an agenda to turn society’s smallest nucleus into the nation’s pillar of strength,” it said.

Dewan Muslimat said, in turn, marital and household problems played their part in contributing to various negative social ills, and the ensuing chaos not only led to grief or criminality but also stunted Malaysia’s future.

“Frequently wives and children become victims, their welfare neglected. This decline has attracted attempts by liberals to break sacred covenants and toss aside the voice of ‘struggle’ by fighting for that which is wrong and unnatural,” it said.